Onion prices drop in Andhra, Naidu orders MSP of 1200 per quintal

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed the state marketing authorities to ensure a remunerative price of ₹1200 per quintal for onions, in the wake of reports of plummeting prices in the last few days. Onion prices started plummeting in Andhra Pradesh earlier this week, raising concerns among farmers. (PTI PHOTO)

Naidu, who held a review meeting with officials concerned at the state secretariat, directed that the prices of onions should not fall below ₹1,200 per quintal.

“If farmers sell their onions to private traders below ₹1,200 per quintal, the government will pay them the difference amount to compensate the loss,” the chief minister announced, according to a government statement.

People familiar with the matter that there have been reports of severe distress among the onion cultivating farmers, that they were not getting remunerative prices. Hundreds of quintals of onions have piled up at the Kurnool market, the largest onion market in Andhra Pradesh. AP Marketing Federation (Markfed), which started purchasing onions since August 31, has stopped procurement due to stockpiling. As a result, farmers are now left to depend entirely on private traders.

“Since onions are perishable commodity, the farmers were forced to sell them for ₹300 to ₹600 per quintal to traders, who in turn are selling the same in the open market for ₹2500 to ₹3000 per quintal,” Kondappa, an onion seller said at Kurnool, the major hub for onion cultivation in Andhra Pradesh.

He said though the government has announced a minimum support price (MSP) of ₹1,200 per quintal, farmers are not getting that rate,” he said.

According to another farmer Thimmanna from Kurnool, last year, onions fetched over ₹5,000 per quintal. “Since last year’s prices were encouraging, farmers expanded cultivation this year, resulting in a bumper harvest,” he said. The farmers brought produce directly to the market instead of selling at fields. “On September 6, 16,000 quintals were brought to Kurnool market. Stocks have piled up,” Kurnool market yard secretary Jayalakshmi said.