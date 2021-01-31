'Only Mamata will be left': Amit Shah jabs West Bengal CM over TMC leaders joining BJP

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a fresh attack on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, saying the way leaders of her Trinamool Congress (TMC) are joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), there will be no one left except her in the party at the end of the assembly elections. Shah made the remark after five TMC rebels joined the BJP ahead of the assembly elections, scheduled to be held in April-May this year.

"Mamata Banerjee has done injustice to people of the state. She has taken West Bengal backwards in every sphere. People of the state will never forgive her," Shah said during a rally at Howrah. Taking a swipe, Shah also said, "Modi government working towards 'jan kalyan' (serving people) and Mamata Banerjee govt working towards 'bhatija kalyan" (serving her nephew) in Bengal."

Shah further asserted that BJP will come to power in the state after assembly polls. "I want to make it clear that the BJP would come to power in the state after the elections," Shah said.

Shah also said that the people of West Bengal will "not support a political party which makes them fight amongst themselves and which hates the central government for its own profit."

Former TMC heavyweight and now the BJP leader, Suvendu Adhikari, and Smriti Irani were also present at the rally.

In the latest round of defections from the eastern state's ruling party, former West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, former Howrah mayor Rathin Chakraborty, actor Rudranil Ghosh and Prabir Ghoshal joined the BJP on Sunday.