Only nataka, nothing for Karnataka: Jairam Ramesh after PM Modi's ‘abused me 91 times’

As the battle for Karnataka intensifies, PM Modi addressing an election rally in Bidar said the Congress has abused him 91 times with different types of names. Replying to this, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said PM Modi has been playing the victim card in Karnataka as "he leaves the dirty tricks to Shah and Yogi to polarise". "The PM's first day of campaigning in Karnataka is a story of 3 DEs. 1. Double Engine 2. DEspair 3. DEsperation. His speeches were full of Only Nataka, nothing concrete for people of Karnataka," Jairam Ramesh said.

Karnataka 2023 fight has reached a fervent pitch with 10 days left for the election.. (Sanjay Sharma)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Full coverage

"Predictably PM Modi has begun his much-delayed Karnataka campaign by playing victim card, pleading for a completely discredited so-called ‘double engine’ sarkar and abusing Congress. These will be his tired themes no doubt as he leaves the dirty tricks to Shah & Yogi to polarise," the Congress leader said.

Read | As Surjewala prompts Rahul Gandhi on 'guarantee', BJP attacks: ‘This is how…’

The BJP versus Congress in Karnataka is going on several fronts with Mallikarjun Kharge comparing PM Modi with snake, BJP MLA calling Sonia Gandhi 'vishkanya', Amit Shah saying there will be riots in Karnataka if the Congress does not it, the Congress urging the Election Commission to bar Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath from campaigning in the state etc.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, PM Modi said someone made a list of all the abuses the Congress hurled on him. "Till now Congress people have abused me 91 times with different types," PM Modi said.

“Insulting those who work for the poor and the country is Congress' history. I am not the only one who has been attacked like this. Last election they ran a campaign 'Chowkidar chor hai', then they said 'Modi Chor', then they said 'OBC community are chor', and now just the election season has started in Karnataka they showed the guts of calling my Lingayat brothers and sisters chor. Congress people listen with open ears, whenever you have abused someone they have punished you in such a way that you have not been able to withstand it. This time Karnataka has decided to respond to the abuse,” PM Modi said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON