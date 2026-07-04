'Only two potholes': Maha CM defends roadwork after Pune-Mumbai Expressway link ‘deteriorates’ during monsoon

As criticism mounted over alleged potholes on the newly built Pune-Mumbai Expressway Connecting Link, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday defended the project, insisting there were "only two potholes" on the stretch.

Responding to criticism on social media over the Pune-Mumbai Expressway Connecting Link, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis rejected claims that the road had developed widespread potholes. (HT_PRINT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing reporters, Fadnavis also urged people in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and the Pune-Nashik belt to avoid unnecessary travel and strictly follow official weather advisories, as heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected to continue till July 6, according to a PTI report.

The India Meteorological Department's Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and rainfall significantly above normal across the region until July 6.

Follow here for live updates on Mumbai rains

'Only two potholes’: Maha CM

Responding to criticism on social media over the Pune-Mumbai Expressway Connecting Link, Fadnavis rejected claims that the road had developed widespread potholes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "There are only two potholes," he said, adding that it was "not correct" to claim the road had deteriorated and lamenting that some people amplified issues without understanding the construction process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "There are only two potholes," he said, adding that it was "not correct" to claim the road had deteriorated and lamenting that some people amplified issues without understanding the construction process. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The chief minister also said the state government was issuing regular weather alerts, sending SMS messages to residents every three hours, and disseminating advisories through multiple channels, the report added.

"We have requested people to avoid travel if possible so that accidents caused by heavy rain and storms can be prevented. Citizens should follow official alerts and venture out only in accordance with the advisories.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the state's Disaster Management Cell are closely monitoring the situation," he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Commuters make their way through glistening roads at Bandra as the rain lashes parts of the city, in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI Video Grab)

Also Read | IMD places Mumbai on red alert as 'heavy to very heavy' rain predicted over the next 24 hours

‘Would be examined, fixed’: Fadnavis

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Explaining the engineering process, Fadnavis said newly completed roads undergo durability tests during the monsoon, while the final layer of work is laid after the rainy season. Any shortcomings identified during this phase are rectified, he said.

"Mastic asphalt laid on new flyovers initially settles before performing as intended. Newly completed infrastructure also requires a settling period," he said, while adding that constructive criticism was welcome.

The chief minister said any genuine deficiencies brought to the government's notice, including those highlighted on social media, would be examined and fixed.

Highlighting the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation's (MSRDC) work on the project, Fadnavis said it includes some of the country's largest bridges and India's first tunnel built beneath a dam.

"Such engineering achievements should also be appreciated while ensuring that any shortcomings are addressed," he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, warning of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places during the day. Several parts of the city received more than 100 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Saturday.

According to civic authorities, Thane recorded 65.79 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 1.30 pm on Saturday, taking its seasonal total to 829.84 mm. Palghar received 97.70 mm during the same period, pushing its seasonal rainfall to 643.10 mm.

(Inputs from PTI)