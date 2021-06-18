Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / 'Onus on China to address remaining issues on LAC': Foreign secretary Shringla
‘Onus on China to address remaining issues on LAC’: Foreign secretary Shringla

Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla made the remarks during an online dialogue on the theme “India’s foreign policy in the post-Covid world”
By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 19, 2021 04:10 AM IST
Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla made it clear that the ball is now in the Chinese court for resolving the standoff

India and China have addressed some of the issues related to the situation created on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by the Chinese side, and the onus is now on Beijing to ensure that the remaining issues are tackled, foreign secretary Harsh Shringla said on Friday.

“As we’ve seen last year, [there is] an unusual situation, multiple transgressions on the border areas... to some extent, we have addressed some of the issues that had arisen out of this situation that was created by China. But there are still friction points... we are very clear that until these issues are addressed and our border areas are peaceful and tranquil, we will not be able to go into with is known as a normal relationship,” Shringla said, making it clear that the ball is now in the Chinese court for resolving the standoff. He made the remarks during an online dialogue on the theme “India’s foreign policy in the post-Covid world” organised by the Public Affairs Forum of India

harsh shringla china india news
