Op Sindoor a sign India no longer bound by traditional borders: Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said Operation Sindoor was a balanced military response that signalled India is no longer bound by traditional boundaries, but is using modern technology, accurate intelligence and smart military strategies to target terror. Defence minister Rajnath Singh said India successfully utilised cutting-edge apparatus during the operation and proved that it was no longer dependent on foreign technology. (PTI)

“It was a clear message from India that we are tolerant, but when it comes to the safety of our people and the dignity of our country, we unite and face every challenge boldly. Operation Sindoor is a part of India’s new policy, a clear message that no matter how deep the roots of terrorism are, its complete destruction will be ensured,” Singh said in a message to soldiers on the eve of the country’s 79th Independence Day.

The success of Operation Sindoor will be celebrated at the Independence Day function at Red Fort on Friday, three months after Indian forces hit terror and military targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

A Mi-17 helicopter will fly a flag depicting Operation Sindoor, the invitation cards carry the operation’s distinct logo, the view cutter at Gyanpath will also showcase the logo, and the floral decoration will be based on the operation.

Operation Sindoor will continue until the goal of complete destruction of terrorism is achieved, Singh said, on a day the government announced gallantry awards for soldiers who took part in the operation.

Singh described India’s actions during the operation as “a shining example of a precise and successful military strategy, and a glimpse of a new vision, technological advancements and self-reliance.”

India launched the operation in the early hours of May 7 and struck terror and military installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) following the Pahalgam terror strike. Between the launch of the operation in the early hours of May 7 and the ceasefire on May 10 evening, Indian forces bombed nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, killing at least 100 terrorists, and the Indian Air Force struck targets at 13 Pakistani airbases and military installations.

India, Singh said, successfully utilised cutting-edge apparatus such as drones, layered air defence, electronic warfare and network-centric operations, and proved that it was no longer dependent on foreign technology. The operation has taken India’s military self-reliance to a greater height, he said.

Talking about the balanced strategy of Operation Sindoor, Singh said within a few minutes (on May 7), nine terror training camps, including the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, were destroyed by precise missile attacks, and no civilian areas and Pakistani military establishments were targeted. The Indian armed forces, he said, neither crossed the Line of Control nor violated the international border, yet managed to deliver a crushing blow to the terror infrastructure hidden inside the enemy’s territory.

Singh added that with Operation Sindoor, the armed forces not only avenged the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam, but also the strikes on Parliament House, in Mumbai and on Amarnath pilgrims in the past.