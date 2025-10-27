Operation Sindoor has filled every Indian with pride, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as he credited the achievement for making this year’s festive season more vibrant. He further wished people on Chhath Puja, calling it “the most beautiful example of India’s social unity”. Op Sindoor has added to joy in festive season: PM

Recalling his letter to citizens ahead of the festive season, in which he highlighted the country’s achievements, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the wide-ranging responses he received from people across the nation.

“Indeed, ‘Operation Sindoor’ has filled every Indian with pride. This time around, lamps of joy were lit even in those areas where the darkness of Maoist terror once prevailed. People want the complete eradication of the Maoist terror that had jeopardized the future of their children,” the prime minister said in the 127th episode of his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast.

Lauding the devotion and energy surrounding Chhath Puja, the PM highlighted how the festival reflected a deep connection between culture, nature, and society, just days ahead of the high-stakes Bihar elections.

“The Mahaparva of Chhath is a reflection of the deep unity between culture, nature, and society. Every section of society comes together at the Chhath ghats. This sight is the most beautiful example of India’s social unity. No matter where you are; within the country or at any corner of the world… I extend my best wishes to all countrymen...,” the PM said.

The PM also paid tributes to the heroic resistance of tribal freedom fighter Komaram Bheem against the Nizam of Hyderabad and paid homage to Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his upcoming birth anniversary, and urged young people to learn about unsung tribal icons.

The PM reminded listeners of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary on October 31, and the nationwide programmes to commemorate 150 years of national song “Vande Mataram” -- penned by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and first sung by Rabindranath Tagore in 1896.

He also lauded the efforts of the paramilitary forces -- BSF and CRPF -- to train over 150 indigenous Rampur Hound and Mudhol Hound dogs for the first time for high-risk commando operations. The BSF’s National Training Centre for Dogs to promote the use of Indian dog breeds in security operations was launched in 2018 following Modi’s visit to Madhya Pradesh.