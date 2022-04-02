Open borders between India, Nepal should not be misused: PM Modi's message

The open borders between India and Nepal should not be misused, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday as he stood next to his counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba of Nepal in Delhi at an event where the two countries finalised four pacts. "We discussed that the open borders of India and Nepal should not be misused by unwanted elements. We also stressed on maintaining close cooperation between our defense and security agencies," PM Modi said as border tensions between India and China, which began in 2020, continue.

Kathmandu has, in the past, talked about its friendly relations with Beijing.

India and Nepal on Saturday finalised four pacts to expand ties in areas such as railways, and energy. This is Prime Minister Deuba's first bilateral visit abroad since assuming office for the fifth time in July last year. "Friendly ties between India and Nepal are unique... such friendship is not seen anywhere else in world. Our joint vision statement on power cooperation will prove to be a blueprint for future cooperation," PM Modi said on Saturday.

भारत और नेपाल के open borders का अवांछित तत्त्वों द्वारा दुरुपयोग न किया जाए, इस पर भी आज हमनें चर्चा की।



अपनी डिफेंस और सुरक्षा संस्थाओं के बीच गहन सहयोग बनाये रखने पर भी हमनें बल दिया।



- पीएम @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/nJ4lsYmcDh — BJP (@BJP4India) April 2, 2022

"Today the Nepal prime minister has visited India as the country celebrates new year. He has played a crucial role in ties with India. Our ties date back to historic times. The basis of our partnership is the mutual relations between our peoples and the exchanges that take place between them. They give energy and strength to our relationships. India has been and always will be a firm partner in Nepal's journey of peace, progress and development."

Reaffirming India’s #NeighbourhoodFirst Policy.



Watch this clip on the Solu Corridor Transmission Project handed over today.



Connecting remote districts with Nepal's national electricity grid, it is one of the key infrastructure projects undertaken under 🇮🇳’s Line of Credit. pic.twitter.com/uzdyFKQyUb — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 2, 2022

"We also agreed on the subject of greater participation by Indian companies in Nepal's hydropower development plans. It is a matter of happiness that Nepal is exporting its surplus power to India. It will make a good contribution to the economic progress of Nepal," the prime minister said.

A 35-km cross-border train service- Jaynagar-Kurtha section- that was inauguarated on Saturday - is a part of the 68.7km Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardidas rail link built under the central government's grant assistance.

Delegation level talks led by PM @narendramodi and PM @SherBDeuba of Nepal begin.



Leaders to review the progress in our partnership and discuss ways to further the India-Nepal cooperation agenda. pic.twitter.com/HHdJusTQcV — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 2, 2022

"Working together to take India-Nepal relations to newer heights. The meeting between PM @narendramodi and PM @SherBDeuba of Nepal gets underway. Wide-ranging talks on our multifaceted partnership are on the agenda. (sic)," foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had tweeted earlier.

As many as 98 per cent of Nepal's transit trade takes place through India and 65 per cent of Nepal's total trade is with India, according to reports.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON