OpenAI appoints former Uber India head Prabhjeet Singh as MD; expands operations in India

OpenAI is expanding its India leadership while tightening model safeguards, announcing both a key executive hire and the release of GPT-5.6 Sol with what it calls its "most robust safety stack yet." OpenAI appoints former Uber India head, Prabhjeet Singh, as Managing Director for India as the company seeks to scale operations in the country (Reuters)

The company has hired former Uber India head Prabhjeet Singh as Managing Director for India. With his appointment, Singh will become OpenAI's most senior leader in India, with responsibility for performance across consumer growth, enterprise adoption and partnerships. The appointment comes as India is increasingly gaining importance in the AI space and is proving to be an important hub for Open AI as it scales ChatGPT, enterprise APIs, and developer adoption in one of the world's largest digital markets.

India has been a major driver of ChatGPT usage and a focus for OpenAI's outreach to startups, large enterprises, and government skilling initiatives.

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The leadership move comes alongside a product and safety update. OpenAI said GPT-5.6 Sol launches with strengthened real-time protections against high-risk cyber activity and repeated misuse. "We strengthened real-time protections against high-risk cyber activity and repeated misuse, then spent weeks hardening the system with human red teaming and over 700,000 A100-equivalent GPU hours of automated testing," the company posted on X.