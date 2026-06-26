Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    IIT-IIM alumnus Prabhjeet Singh to be OpenAI's Managing Director for India

    IIT-IIM alumnus Prabhjeet Singh to be OpenAI's Managing Director for India

    Updated on: Jun 26, 2026 11:16 PM IST
    By Sejal Sharma
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Prabhjeet Singh will be OpenAI's Managing Director for India, an official spokesperson for the company said on Friday.

    Prabhjeet Singh is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and IIM Ahmedabad. (LinkedIn/Prabhjeet Singh)
    Prabhjeet Singh is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and IIM Ahmedabad. (LinkedIn/Prabhjeet Singh)

    An alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and IIM Ahmedabad, Singh will be OpenAI's most senior leader in India, overseeing consumer growth, enterprise adoption, strategic partnerships, regulatory engagement, and operations.

    His key responsibilities will include building partnerships, supporting India's broader AI ecosystem, and helping consumers, businesses, institutions, and government bodies harness the benefits of artificial intelligence, the official added.

    The appointment is part of OpenAI's continued investment in India, which the company considers one of its top-priority markets.

    Singh most recently served as President of Uber India and South Asia, where he led the company's mobility business across India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
    Home/India News/IIT-IIM Alumnus Prabhjeet Singh To Be OpenAI's Managing Director For India
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes