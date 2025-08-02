‘Operation Akhal’: Terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Kulgam, says Indian Army

A terrorist was gunned down in an encounter with security forces during 'Operation Akhal' in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said on Saturday morning. The operation is still underway in the region. One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces so far," they said further.(ANI/Representational Image)

“Intermittent and Intense fire fight continued through the night. Alert troops responded with caliberated fire and tightened the nooze while maintaining contact,” Chinar Corps of the Indian Army posted on its official X handle.

“One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces so far," it said further.

This is the third major encounter in the last seven days. Earlier on Wednesday, two terrorists were eliminated during Operation Shivshakti, in a gunfight with security forces near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, following an infiltration attempt. The encounter began on Tuesday night in the Kalsian-Gulpur area after Indian forces intercepted a group of terrorists attempting to infiltrate the border.

On July 28, three Pakistani terrorists were killed during an encounter in J&K's forested Lidwas area near Harwan, located on the outskirts of Srinagar. The operation named ‘Operation Mahadev’ eliminated the terrorists who were behind the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

One of the terrorists was identified as Suleiman, the mastermind of the Pahalgam attack, while the others were identified as Afghan and Jibran. All of the terrorists encountered in the operation were senior operatives of the Pakistan-based banned group Lashkar-e-Taiba, Shah said.