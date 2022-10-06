Operation Chakra: 26 cyber criminals in CBI net as part of nationwide crackdown

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has so far apprehended 26 cybercriminals in collaboration with the state police, Interpol, and agencies from other nations to dismantle cybercrime networks operating in the country, the premier agency said.

According to a PTI report, 16 people were arrested by the Karnataka Police, seven by their counterparts in Delhi, two by Punjab cops and one by the Andaman and Nicobar police.

"The operation intends to dismantle the infrastructure of these international cyber crime gangs in India and bring these perpetrators to justice. India's fight against transnational organised cyber crime has thus achieved a major milestone," a statement from the agency said.

On Tuesday, the investigation agency carried out searches against cyber criminals involved in financial crimes at 105 locations across India. The CBI had registered 11 cases in this regard. While the agency conducted searches at 87 locations, 28 places were raided by the state police.

A total of ₹3 crore, including ₹1.5 crore and 1.5 kg of gold from one of the locations in Rajasthan, were seized, an official said.

During the raids, the CBI also busted two call centres in Pune and Ahmedabad that were involved in cyber fraud targeting US citizens.

