Why no CBI probe ordered into alleged MCD scam of 6,000 crore, Sisodia asks L-G

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday wrote to L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena to his attention to alleged scam of ₹6000 crore into city's civic body. Sisodia had sought a CBI probe into the alleged scam two months ago.

“It is worth mentioning that two months back I had recommended to you a CBI inquiry into this matter. But I am very sad to see that you did not consider it proper to give an acknowledgment of the letter written by me, let alone a CBI inquiry on such a big scam during the BJP rule,” the deputy CM wrote.

“You probably don't see corruption in this despite having so many facts in front of you because this corruption has been done by BJP,” he added.

Sisodia accused L-G of “continuously interfering in the work of the elected government of Delhi by illegally crossing the constitutional boundaries” and “pretending to order some investigation every day to defame the elected government of Delhi in false cases.”

“You have already set up a dozen investigations…Order as many probes as you want…But you are requested not to turn away from the real scams in the midst of all this. You should have ordered a CBI inquiry by now on the letter I wrote to you two months ago regarding corruption in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. I request him to rise above political bias and order a CBI inquiry into this matter immediately,” he added.

The letter was written days two after Saxena ordered an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the power subsidy scheme. Saxena has directed chief secretary Naresh Kumar to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within seven days after he received a complaint of alleged "irregularities" in the power subsidy scheme.

The L-G, in his tenure, has ordered several probes into the Kejriwal government's works including excise policy, classroom construction, and hospital construction.

