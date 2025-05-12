‘Operation Sindoor’ 100% successful; Pakistan did not see it coming: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday said that the ‘operation Sindoor’, under which Indian forces carried out strikes against terror outfits in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was a 100% successful and that Islamabad did not see them coming. A press conference on 'Operation Sindoor' in New Delhi on Sunday. (PIB)

“All aims were achieved by our armed forces in operation Sindoor...Over a 100 terrorists were killed, including [an] IC 814 [Indian Airlines flight hijacked in December 1999] hijacker,” said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. He said the objective of ‘operation Sindoor’ was clear and aimed at eliminating terrorist hideouts, killing terrorists, and sending a strong message against terrorism.

“... We were successful. For the first time, the whole world saw that every inch of Pakistan is within India’s reach. No corner of Pakistan is out of India’s reach. And think about it, Pakistan’s air defence system failed.”

Patra said Pakistan lost 11 military air bases and 100-plus terrorists were killed. “Fifty PAF [Pakistan Air Force] personnel have also been killed, and it [Pakistan] has lost respect.”

India on Sunday released a list of terrorists killed during the strikes on terror camps, and of air bases attacked. Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt General Rajiv Ghai confirmed the names of high-value targets killed in the ‘operation Sindoor’.

Patra said the operation sent a strong message against terrorism to the world. “It was controlled, measured, precise, and non-escalatory. We targeted terrorists, and Pakistan targeted civilians.”

In response to a question on the United States brokering the ceasefire announced on Saturday, Patra said Pakistan called for halting the fight. “The Indian DGMO received a call from his Pakistani counterpart and said there should be some kind of stoppage in such a situation.” He referred to the ceasefire as an “understanding” and said India “was not in favour of escalation.”

India has reiterated its stance against terrorism and announced that any terror attack will be considered an act of war.

Patra said the leadership has taken both military and non-military actions against Pakistan for masterminding and executing terror attacks in India. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government of India weakened Pakistan. Operation Sindoor has both a military and a non-military aspect... As you all know, nearly 90% of Pakistan’s water supply is dependent on...[India]. About 80% of their agricultural water relies on it. If this water is cut off, Pakistan’s GDP will drop by a quarter. If Pakistan is deprived of this water, its conditions will worsen, and its agriculture will suffer,” he said.

India put the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan in abeyance after the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.