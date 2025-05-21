India's Operation Sindoor global outreach begins today, 1st delegation to expose Pakistan in UAE | 10 updates

The first of the seven all-party delegations on Operation Sindoor global outreach, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde, will leave for the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, May 21. At the global stage, the seven multi-party delegations will present India's stance on terrorism and its new norm to tackle such acts in the future.(AFP)

The seven delegations, consisting of 59 members of the Parliament, former ministers and politicians, cutting across party lines, will travel to 32 countries and the European Union headquarters in Brussels.

Of the 59 leaders, 31 belong to the ruling NDA, while the remaining are from non-NDA parties.

The Centre said the goal of this global diplomatic outreach mission is to put forth India's resolve to fight terrorism in the backdrop of the armed forces' recent success under Operation Sindoor.

Op Sindoor delegation's global outreach | 10 points