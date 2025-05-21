India's Operation Sindoor global outreach begins today, 1st delegation to expose Pakistan in UAE | 10 updates
Operation Sindoor all-party delegation visit: The Shrikant Shinde-led delegation will also travel to Liberia, Congo and Sierra Leone.
The first of the seven all-party delegations on Operation Sindoor global outreach, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde, will leave for the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, May 21.
The seven delegations, consisting of 59 members of the Parliament, former ministers and politicians, cutting across party lines, will travel to 32 countries and the European Union headquarters in Brussels.
Of the 59 leaders, 31 belong to the ruling NDA, while the remaining are from non-NDA parties.
The Centre said the goal of this global diplomatic outreach mission is to put forth India's resolve to fight terrorism in the backdrop of the armed forces' recent success under Operation Sindoor.
Op Sindoor delegation's global outreach | 10 points
- The multi-party delegation led by three-term Shiv Sena MP Eknath Shinde will head to the UAE. The group comprises BJP leaders Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, and Manan Kumar Mishra. It also includes BJD leader Sasmit Patra, IUML's ET Mohammed Basheer, former minister SS Ahluwalia and former diplomat Sujan Chinoy. This delegation will also travel to Liberia, Congo and Sierra Leone.
- Shinde on Tuesday said the representative teams want to give a “clear message that India is a peace-loving nation, but if someone attacks us, we will give a reply”. He further said, “India is focused on economic development. Pakistan is busy with developing terrorism.”
- The other six delegations are led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, JDU's Sanjay Kumar Jha, Shri Baijayant Panda from BJP, DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, and NCP(SP) leader Supriya Sule.
- The delegations will be armed with a dossier highlighting Pakistan's decades-long support and promotion of terror and India's new norm in tackling cross-border terrorism after Operation Sindoor.
- Foreign secretary Vikram Misri on Tuesday briefed the members of the seven delegations on key talking points and the agenda of the global outreach.
- The Indian delegations will speak in each global capital about the major terror attacks sponsored by Pakistan, how Islamabad refused to act on the clinching evidence provided by New Delhi in the aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai attacks. They will also look at the major international terror attacks, including the 9/11 World Trade Centre attacks and the 2005 London bombing that had direct or indirect links to Pakistan, HT reported.
- The delegation led by BJP's Baijayant Panda will travel to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Algeria. Ravi Shankar Prasad's group will take India's stance on terror to the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the EU, Italy and Denmark. The delegation under Sanjay Kumar Jha will travel to Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan and Singapore. Shashi Tharoor's team will take the outreach mission to the US, Panama, Guyana, Colombia, and Brazil. The Kanimozhi-led delegation will travel to Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia and Russia. And lastly, the team of Supriya Sule will visit Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia and South Africa.
- On Monday, the parliamentary standing committee on External Affairs held an extensive meeting where Vikram Misri briefed the members on the current foreign policy developments regarding India and Pakistan in the wake of Operation Sindoor. The meeting lasted nearly three hours.
- Earlier, Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju told Hindustan Times that the outreach initiative that will be undertaken by the all-party delegations is not a political mission, but one that represents the nation.
- The initiative for a global outreach to shed better light on India's stance against terrorism came in the backdrop of the Indian armed forces' Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The mission was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead, mostly civilians. Pakistan had tried launching a retaliatory military action against India following the May 7 operation; however, New Delhi's air defence systems and security forces thwarted all its bids. On May 10, India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire understanding, stopping all military actions against each other on land, sea, and air.