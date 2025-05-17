This is a national mission: Kiren Rijiju on all-party delegation on Op Sindoor

NEW DELHI: Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said the all party delegations that will visit a bunch of countries to brief their leaders about Operation Sindoor, India’s military strikes against terror camps in Pakistan, is not a political mission, but one that represents the nation. Union minister Kiren Rijiju. (PTI)

In an interview to Hindustan Times, he spoke about how the government wants to project the nation’s voice to the world.

How and when did the government decide to send delegates to other countries to brief about Operation Sindoor?

We felt there is a need to project India’s voice to the world. This is not a political mission, it has leaders from various parties, but they are India’s representatives, and it is a national mission. They will give details about the Operation Sindoor (that was carried out on May 7 by the armed forces against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir).

What was the response of the political parties when you reached out to them with the proposal to be part of the delegations.

Like I said it is a national mission. There’s no expectation of any different voice because this is not a political mission. Everybody appreciated this (the idea of an all-party delegation) and said it is a good effort.

At the all-party meeting, which was called on May 8, leaders cutting across party lines had backed the government. What were some of the suggestions that were made at the meeting?

At the all-party meeting, almost all the parties had said that we must put across our point of view strongly. And (leaders of ) all the parties said that they will stand by the government in any decision that it takes. They said they will support and stand by the government. That was the sense and that was what all party leaders had said.

Some opposition parties have demanded a special session of Parliament to discuss the recent operation. What is the government’s response to that?

Right now what is more important is this mission that we are carrying out to put forward India’s position. This is more critical. So let us finish with this first.

The statement issued by your ministry says apart from political leaders, the delegations will also have prominent political personalities and distinguished diplomats. Could you tell us more about the delegates and how many countries will they travel to.

We will release the whole list by 11.30 or 12 noon. Each delegation will have between eight to nine people and they travel to about five countries each.

And in terms of what the outreach will be like, what kind of preparation is being done. How will these delegates address audiences abroad?

All those details will be shared later in detail. The external affairs ministry will prepare the document (for outreach) and it will be shared.