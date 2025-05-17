Govt deploys 7 lawmakers to brief nations on Op Sindoor; Tharoor, Ravi Shankar included

The Union government on Saturday announced the names of seven lawmakers who will lead the all party delegations to various countries to brief their leaders about operation Sindoor, India’s military action against parabasis in Pakistan. The delegations will project India’s national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms. (HT file photo)

According to a communication issued by the parliamentary affairs ministry, delegations will be led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor; Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Ravi Shankar Prasad; Sanjay Kumar Jha of the Janata Dal United (JDU); Baijayant Panda of the BJP; DMK’s Kanimozhi Karunanidhi; Supriya Sule of the NCP and Shrikant Shinde of the Shiv Sena.

In the context of Operation Sindoor, the seven all-party delegations are set to visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council later this month, the ministry said.

“The delegations will project India’s national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country’s strong message of zero-tolerance against terrorism,” the ministry said in the official statement.

Lawmakers from different parties, prominent political personalities, and distinguished diplomats will be part of each delegation.

Earlier on Thursday, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had made special requests to party chiefs to nominate specific leaders to ensure that a strong message against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism can be delivered to important countries.

According to two functionaries, parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju had called a few political leaders on Thursday evening including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress party was asked to submit names of four MPs for the delegations to be sent abroad to explain India’s stance on terrorism from Pakistan.

By Friday noon, Gandhi wrote to the minister of parliamentary affairs giving the names of Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, Dr Syed Naseer Hussain and Raja Brar, MP, LS

A Lok Sabha official aware of the developments said that the decision to send multi-party delegations across the world has been taken “at the highest level of the government”.