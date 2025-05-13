‘Pleased to find my lines’: Shashi Tharoor lauds PM Modi’s speech on Pakistan conflict

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on Operation Sindoor and the subsequent military actions against Pakistan-based terrorists. Shashi Tharoor commended Modi for how he addressed the conflict, noting that the PM handled the situation between India and Pakistan “extremely well.” Tharoor said PM Modi handled the situation between India and Pakistan “extremely well.”(PTI)

Shashi Tharoor, in an interview to a news channel, appreciated the clear message delivered through his first public address after the strikes.

Shashi Tharoor also said he was particularly pleased to hear one of his own lines reflected in PM Modi’s speech. “I was very pleased to see one of my lines that caught the attention of his speech writers because he used this — When I said the Prime Minister had said this is not an era of war and I had added in my Indian Express article two weeks ago, but it is not an era of terrorism either. That line made it to the PM's speech. So I feel chuffed about that,” Tharoor said in the NDTV interview.

‘PM addressing the nation on big issues is always important’

Congress Thiruvananthapuram MP Tharoor stressed the importance of the Prime Minister addressing the nation on critical issues from time to time.

“I think coming on television, looking the nation square in the eye and talking about big issues on top of their minds is always important, whether it is Covid or whether it is war. We needed him to do that. So I am glad he did it,” he said.

Tharoor further said, "It is certainly always needed (PM address). It is the duty of our Prime Minister to speak to his people from time to time. He does his monthly broadcast, Mann Ki Baat, which is not urgent and critical stuff. It's more selective in general."

In his national address on Monday — the first since tensions escalated with Pakistan — PM Modi said that operations against the neighbouring country have only been paused, and the future course will depend on Pakistan's actions.

Tharoor said that the PM should make such national addresses “every time there is a moment of crisis”.

My full marks to Operation Sindoor: Tharoor

Praising Operation Sindoor, which was carried out in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, the Congress leader commended its planning and execution. "I have no doubts that a meticulously planned operation like this came out of a sophisticated military headquarters. It's not some random, crazy doing something," the party said.

“The overall crisis was handled extremely well. I have gone on record saying that Operation Sindoor, from the naming to the presentation to the conduct, everything I give full marks to,” Tharoor said.

He also stressed the need for Pakistan to understand India’s changed posture on terrorism: “We are not anymore prepared to take all this (terror attacks). The more you do, the more consequences you are going to face. I think all that messaging was very clear, and the Pakistanis have got that message,” he said.

Operation Sindoor, launched in the early hours of May 8, triggered a series of military exchanges between India and Pakistan.

Eventually, both sides agreed to cease all military action—on land, air, and sea—by 5 pm on Saturday.