Operation Sindoor planner Vice Admiral AN Pramod takes over as Navy deputy chief

Vice Admiral AN Pramod, who played a key role in planning Operation Sindoor and led the Indian Navy’s response during the West Asia crisis, on Saturday assumed charge as the Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, the navy said.

Vice Admiral AN Pramod (ANI)

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He served as the Director General Naval Operations (DGNO) during December 2023-July 2026. “As DGNO, he was closely involved in the planning, preparedness, and operational readiness of the Indian Navy during Operation Sindoor and conduct of maritime security operations during the ongoing West Asia crisis,” the navy said on Saturday.

India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, 2025, striking terror and military installations in Pakistan and PoK following the Pahalgam terror strike that killed 26 people. Pramod was among the top officials who briefed the media after the four-day military clash.

Had the Indian Navy swung into action during Operation Sindoor, Pakistan would have been split into four parts, defence minister Rajnath Singh said after the operation, adding that the navy will draw first blood should Pakistan choose to repeat its misdeeds and direct terror against India.

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{{^usCountry}} An alumnus of the 38th Integrated Cadet Course, Naval Academy, Goa, Pramod was commissioned into the Indian Navy in July 1990. A Communication and Electronic Warfare Specialist, he is an alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and the Naval Higher Command Course at the Naval War College, Goa. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An alumnus of the 38th Integrated Cadet Course, Naval Academy, Goa, Pramod was commissioned into the Indian Navy in July 1990. A Communication and Electronic Warfare Specialist, he is an alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and the Naval Higher Command Course at the Naval War College, Goa. {{/usCountry}}

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In a distinguished career spanning over 36 years, he has held a wide range of command, operational, instructional, and staff appointments, both afloat and ashore, the navy said. His key afloat appointments include Executive Officer of INS Rajput, a Guided Missile Destroyer, and command of INS Abhay, an Anti-Submarine Warfare Patrol Vessel, INS Shardul, a Landing Ship Tank (Large) and INS Satpura, a Guided Missile Frigate. He also served as the Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet during Operation Snow Leopard following the Galwan clash in eastern Ladakh. He participated in Operation Vijay in 1999 and Operation Parakram in 2001.

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Pramod also helped plan Operation Urja Suraksha --- the navy escorted 18 merchant vessels carrying cargo worth over ₹9,000 crore during the West Asia conflict.

Meanwhile, IAF deputy chief Air Marshal AK Bharti, who was DG (Air Operations) last year and closely associated with planning Operation Sindoor, retired on Friday. The IAF struck two terror sites at Markaz Subhanallah in Bahawalpur and Markaz Taiba near Muridke, both in Pakistan’s Punjab province, while the army hit targets at seven places, including Mehmoona Joya in Sialkot, Sawai Nala and Syed Na Bilal in Muzaffarabad, Gulpur and Abbas in Kotli, Barnala in Bhimber, and Sarjal.

On May 9-10, the IAF struck military targets in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Chunian, Pasrur, Sialkot, Skardu, Sargodha, Jacobabad, Bholari and Malir Cantt in Karachi. Pakistan lost as many as 12 to 13 aircraft, including fighter jets such as US-made F-16s and Chinese-origin JF-17s, to the air force’s precision strikes on ground and in the air during the military clash.

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