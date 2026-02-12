New Delhi, The Indian Navy has assumed the command of a key multinational training task force under the Combined Maritime Forces, underscoring the country's commitment to collaborative maritime security and capacity-building in the Indian Ocean Region and beyond, the defence ministry said on Thursday. Indian Navy assumes command of key training task force under Combined Maritime Forces

The Combined Task Force 154, or CTF 154, is specifically oriented towards training and capacity-building of member nations of the Combined Maritime Forces , it said.

This reflects the region's growing trust in India's professional expertise, operational experience, and its role as a "preferred security partner" among the 47 member nations, a Navy spokesperson said.

The Change of Command ceremony was conducted on February 11 at CMF headquarters in Bahrain's Manama and was presided over by Vice Admiral Curt A Renshaw, Commander of CMF and US Naval Forces Central Command, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, Indian Navy, and senior military leaders from other member nations were in attendance.

Commodore Milind M Mokashi of the Indian Navy, a Shaurya Chakra awardee, formally took over as Commander of CTF 154 from the outgoing commander of the Italian Navy, it said.

"In a landmark development underscoring India's commitment to collaborative maritime security and capacity building in the Indian Ocean Region and beyond, the Indian Navy has assumed command of Combined Task Force 154, a key multinational training task force under the Combined Maritime Forces," the ministry said.

CTF 154, established in May 2023, is dedicated to enhancing maritime security through multinational training programmes across the Middle-East and the wider region, the Navy spokesperson said.

"The training focuses on five core pillars: maritime domain awareness, law of the sea, maritime interdiction operations, maritime rescue and assistance, and leadership development," the statement said.

"The task force conducts regular maritime security enhancement training events, exercises such as Compass Rose and Northern/Southern Readiness, and outreach to build partner nations' operational capabilities against common threats such as illegal trafficking, piracy, and irregular migration," it said.

CTF 154 operates alongside CMF's other task forces: CTF 150 , CTF 151 , CTF 152 and CTF 153 .

"The Indian Navy looks forward to a productive tenure, delivering high-impact training initiatives and reinforcing global maritime partnerships for peace, prosperity and security," the spokesperson said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.