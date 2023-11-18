Operation Trinetra: 1335 crimes worked out with help of 7.18 lakh CCTVs

Lucknow As many as 1355 crime incidents were worked out with the help of around 7.18 lakh CCTVs cameras installed at different locations across the state under operation ‘Trinetra’ (third eye) since July 10 earlier this year, said UP Police director general (DGP), Vijaya Kumar here on Friday. He said the state police aimed at installing around 10 lakh CCTV cameras across the state to strengthen video surveillance to curb crimes .

Addressing a press conference, the DGP said the crimes worked out with the help of CCTvs included 208 incidents of dacoity and loot, 82 murders, 46 kidnappings, 32 rapes and sexual assaults, 574 thefts and house thefts and 412 other crime incidents.

He further said as many as 16,302 accused were convicted and awarded different quantum of punishments in 12015 cases under operation ‘Conviction’ launched by the state police since July 1. He said as many as 16 people were awarded death penalty, 1569 awarded life imprisonments and imprisonment of more than 20 years. As many as 983 convicts were awarded imprisonment of 10 to 19 years, 1553 awarded imprisonment between 5 to 9 years and 11,897 awarded punishment under five years’ imprisonment.

Besides, a 15-day special campaign was launched to curb bovine smuggling and slaughtering between October 27 to November 10. During this, verification of 70 per cent of accused in such cases was done, said Kumar. He said as many as 509 active accused were arrested or made to surrender before courts under different cases.

Similarly, the Goonda Act was slapped on 2573 accused, Gangster Act imposed on 1506 accused and National Security Act slapped on four accused during the same period. He said the history sheets of around 1114 accused were opened while the verification of the remaining 30 per cent accused was being done following which the campaign was extended for 10 more days.