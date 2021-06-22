Opposition leaders meet at Sharad Pawar's residence for 2.5 hours: All you need to know

Leaders of opposition parties from across the nation attended a meeting hosted at the Delhi residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday.

The meeting of the 'Rashtra Manch' (National Forum), where several issues were discussed, lasted for two-and-a-half hours, according to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Yashwant Sinha.

Who attended the meeting?

Along with TMC leader Yashwant Sinha, lyricist Javed Akhtar, Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary, former Janata Dal (United) leader Pavan Varma, Communist Party of India MP Binoy Viswam and the National Conference leader Omar Abdullah attended the meeting among others.

Meeting to unite anti-BJP political parties?

NCP leader Majeed Memon, who was also part of the meeting, refuted media speculation about Congress being boycotted from the meeting. The meeting was called by Yashwant Sinha and not Pawar, he added.

"It is being reported in the media that this meeting of Rashtra Manch was held by Sharad Pawar to unite anti-BJP political parties. This is totally incorrect. I want to clarify that this meeting took place at Pawar's residence but he didn't call this meeting," he said.

The meeting was called by Rashtra Manch chief Yashwant Sinha and convened with the help of all founding members and workers of Rashtra Manch. This is being said that Sharad Pawar Sahab is taking a big political step and Congress has been boycotted. This is incorrect," he added.

What was discussed at the meeting?

The leaders discussed political developments, the farmers' protest and the economic issues faced by the country at the meeting, RLD's Jayant Chaudhary said. There were no talks about particular elections or the government, he added.

Before the meeting, Pavan Varma had also clarified that there was no fixed agenda of the meeting. "We are here to discuss current issues, political developments and contemporary matters. There is no fixed agenda for the meeting, nor are we meeting to define a definitive goal. The Rashtra Manch has been meeting once in a while as an open-ended discussion forum. Today's meeting is a continuation of that. We are grateful to Sharad Pawar Ji for very kindly agreeing to host the meeting," he had said.