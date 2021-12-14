Oppn leaders to hold march today to protest against suspension of 12 MPs

Opposition lawmakers from both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha will hold a march in Delhi on Tuesday to protest against the suspension of the 12 Upper House MPs, reported news agency ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They will march from the Gandhi statue to Vijay Chowk at 12:45pm.

People familiar with the development said that the opposition will hold a march against four issues, including rising inflation, farmers income, forcing legislation without discussion and the suspension of MPs.

The development followed a meeting of the floor leaders of opposition parties, who met at the office of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, to discuss the strategy to press for the demand of the revocation of the suspension of 12 MPs.

Also read | Parliament LIVE: Oppn leaders hold meet to discuss suspension of 12 RS MPs

"The Rajya Sabha chairman has full powers to suspend any rule, issue direction, or revoke it but Government is not letting him do it. I request the chairman to use his powers to bring back these 12 suspended MPs to the House," Kharge told ANI before the meeting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The suspended members comprise six from the Congress, two each from the Trinamool Congress and the Shiv Sena, and one each from the CPI and the CPM: Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of Congress; Dola Sen, Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of CPM; and, Binoy Viswam of CPI.

Also read | Kharge seeks removal of external security forces from Parliament

The MPs were suspended for alleged unruly conduct towards the end of the Monsoon Session in August when marshals were called after opposition members stormed the Well of the House during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Upper House has witnessed continuous adjournment since the first day of the ongoing Winter Session over the suspension of the 12 members.

The suspended MPs have been protesting at the Gandhi statue in the premises of the Parliament since the first day of their suspension.

(With agency inputs)