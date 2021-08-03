Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Opposition likely to hold parallel Parliament as a mark of protest

Parliament is reeling under Opposition protests since the beginning of the monsoon session.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 03, 2021 01:15 AM IST
While no final decision has been taken, some other leaders might consider it during the breakfast meeting of Opposition leaders convened by former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (ANI Photo)

Opposition parties are likely to consider an idea to hold a “parallel parliament” near Vijay Chowk to highlight their protests over Pegasus snooping row, spiraling fuel price and the contentious farm laws.

Revolutionary Socialist Party(RSP) lawmaker NK Premachandran is one of the few leaders who have floated the idea.

“Our protests are being blacked out. We are not getting any chance to speak in the House. Even the Leader of Opposition is not getting a chance to speak. A parallel parliament can be conducted at Vijay Chowk by Opposition parties to speak freely on our issues,” said Premachandran.

While no final decision has been taken, some other leaders might consider it during the breakfast meeting of Opposition leaders convened by former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Parliament is reeling under Opposition protests since the beginning of the monsoon session. So far, only the Covid issue has been discussed in Rajya Sabha while the Lok Sabha could not take up a single structured discussion.

Recently, the protesting farmers conducted a mock parliament session over the farm laws at the Jantar Mantar.

