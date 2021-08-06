Opposition likely to protest against the three farm laws at Jantar Mantar

More than 14 Opposition leaders on Friday will discuss a plan to go to Jantar Mantar to protest against the three contentious farm laws and express solidarity with the farmers, who have been camping there since July 22.

The Opposition’s move is aimed at widening the ambit of their protests in Parliament, two MPs said. If the plan goes through, it will be the first organised visit of opposition leaders to the farmers’ protest site.

Around 200 farmers have been camping at Jantar Mantar since July 22 to hold what they have called a “Kisan parliament’ (farmers’ parliament), a protest against three contentious farm laws timed to coincide with Parliament’s ongoing monsoon session. The farmers are protesting against the laws passed last year that allow businesses to freely trade farm produce outside, permit private traders to stockpile large quantities of commodities for future sales, and set new rules for contract farming.

Hannan Mollah, one of the key organisers of the ‘Kisan parliament’ at Jantar Mantar, said: “Political leaders are welcome. But they can’t speak from our forum. This is a rule we have adhered to throughout our protests.” “We are putting up a gallery tomorrow morning so that they can sit comfortably and listen to us.”

For the Opposition, which has been attempting to block proceedings in Parliament over the Pegasus snooping row, farm laws, and the spiraling fuel prices, a joint visit to Jantar Mantar will add a novelty value to their otherwise repetitive protests and demands during the session. It will also be an opportunity for the Opposition to showcase their unity outside Parliament.

On Thursday, 19 Opposition leaders put out a joint statement blaming the stalemate in Parliament to an “arrogant” and “obdurate” government.

But it is still a work in progress. At their meeting on Thursday, there was a discussion on improving their coordination in Parliament.

“We told all parties that their leaders have to come down to the Well during our protests. It can’t happen that Congress, Trinamool, and Left leaders will be in the Well while lawmakers from NCP or other parties would speak from their seats,” said a senior leader.

The opposition parties have demanded a debate on Pegasus with Union home minister Amit Shah’s reply.

Government managers have not accepted the demand, arguing that the Union IT minister has already made a statement on the topic in both Houses.