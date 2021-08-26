Oppn parties express concern over India’s external security

The Congress and other opposition parties flagged India’s external security situation, particularly a possible “rise in terrorism” and “the challenges emerging from the re-emergence of the Taliban and its terror links” as “immediate concerns” at the all-parties meeting where external affairs minister S Jaishankar briefed them on the situation in Afghanistan.

Even though the Opposition was united in its support to the National Democratic Alliance government on its stand on the Afghanistan crisis, leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge (Congress), Saugata Ray (Trinamool Congress), NK Premachandran (Revolutionary Socialist Party) and Binoy Viswam (Communist Party of India) raised several key questions to the government on the evacuation of refugees, support to the Afghan people, impact on terrorism, India’s possible alienation in the region, and the tricky subject of engagement with the Taliban. Later, some opposition leaders alleged that they did not get satisfactory answers to some questions.

After foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla made a powerpoint presentation on the evacuation of refugees by India, several opposition leaders posed questions. They asked if after August 31, which is the deadline for the American troops to leave Afghanistan, some Indians remain stranded in that country, “what would be the government of India’s evacuation strategy”.

While a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader talked about the possibility of Indians being stranded in other cities such as Herat and Mazar-i-Sharif, a Congress leader wanted to know if the government had an estimate on the number of Indians still stuck in Afghanistan. “The government admitted there are no estimates but assured that all Indians would be evacuated,” the Congress leader said. TMC’s Saugata Ray handed over a list of 125 people from West Bengal stuck in Afghanistan.

The Congress expressed concern that there might be a rise in terrorism that would impact the regional security situation and suggested the adoption of “the strongest possible counter-terrorism measures” and the shoring up of India’s defences in Jammu and Kashmir. A non-Congress member asked about China’s possible nexus with the Taliban regime and Pakistan but claimed the government avoided giving any answers.

A Congress leader also wanted to know if India is talking to the Taliban and argued that there was news of secret talks being held in Doha with them. He asked “whether such conversations were held”, and if they were, “what was the outcome of those deliberations”.

The Congress and some other parties also pointed out the “perception” that India appears to be “isolated from our traditional allies in the region”. “What diplomatic or other strategic steps are being planned to strengthen our position both in the short term and in the long term?” questioned one of the leaders.

Some parties suggested that India should not abandon the Afghan people as they like India and hate Pakistan. “It is very essential that India provides a sense of assurance and strongly expresses our solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and upholds the principles of fundamental rights and freedoms. What steps for humanitarian assistance are being taken by the government of India?” a leader asked.

They also pointed out that Rangina Kargar, a woman member of the Afghan parliament was deported from New Delhi when she came in from Istanbul on August 20. According to the opposition, the government admitted its mistake and assured that such incidents will not happen in future.

Viswam later tweeted, “Jayasankarji conducted the meeting in a democratic manner. congrats to him. Alas, his govt. had no answers for crucial questions: 1How many Indians stranded in Afghanistan? 2As our embassy is shut down, who will take care for their lives? 3Why US preponedtroop withdrawl to 15 Aug? (sic)”

