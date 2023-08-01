Oppn targets Cong govt over ‘transfer business’ in Karnataka

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Basavaraj Bommai targeted the Congress government in Karnataka on Monday, alleging that it was involved in “corrupt practices related to the transfer of government employees”.

BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai targeted the Congress government in Karnataka over alleged “transfer business”. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Bommai, there was “competition and bargaining” within the government, with a focus on transfer-related corruption, while the law-and-order situation deteriorated.

“There is competition and bargaining in the government eyeing transfer corruption business (transfer of government employees), while the law-and-order situation has deteriorated. The recent confusion in the Congress legislature party meeting was due to competition for corruption in the transfer business,” he said.

The issue of transfers of officers has become a contentious matter, leading to a united front formed by the Opposition to confront the ruling party, leaders familiar with the developments said.

The government’s prolonged delay in these transfers, lasting over a month, raised suspicions of potential bribery negotiations taking place behind closed doors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In addition, several incidents further fuelled the allegations, including the sudden and unexplained transfers of two officers appointed as directors of the scheduled caste welfare department within three days. One of these officers faced another transfer within just 20 days, the leaders said.

Similarly, a government notification issued on July 1 ordered the transfer of four deputy directors of the school education department, but another notification on the same day withdrew these transfers and directed the officers to return to their original posts, leading to the Opposition to allege that “money was paid to stop these transfers”.

During the Budget session of the Karnataka assembly, senior BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal brought up the issue of an “ineligible” cadre appointment to the post of the Vijayapura municipal corporation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He questioned the government’s decision to appoint an official who did not belong to any of the three designated groups specified by the high court.

“While the high court has given a clear direction in 2022 that 25% of the ten municipal corporations should have IAS officers as commissioners, another 25% should have KAS officers. The rest 50% must have a cadre from the Karnataka municipal administrative services (KMAS) officer as its commissioner. However, having transferred out a KMAS officer, the government has appointed an official not from any of the three groups. What should we consider for this appointment? I do not have the practice of taking money for transfers, perhaps you do…” he said.

Janata Dal (Secular) or JD (S) leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy claimed there was a “rate chart” for the “transfer business” in Karnataka, implying a system of corruption.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I will support your sincere effort to contain corruption and rectify these evil practices. Earlier, you (Congress) brought out advertisements (before elections) pointing to the rate fixed for transfer and posting, but now a new rate has been fixed,” the JD(S) leader alleged in the House during the session.

A JD(S) leader who didn’t wish to be named said that the party is preparing “proof to expose the transfer racket in the Karnataka government, and evidence will be presented at the right time.”

The issue of transfers and corruption allegations is not limited to the Opposition; even within the Congress, MLAs have raised objections.

A group of party MLAs complained to chief minister Siddaramaiah about their transfer requests being rejected, leading to the government eventually ordering the transfer of 146 tahsildars across the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several senior legislators accused ministers of ignoring their requests for transfers of officials.