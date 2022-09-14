Home / India News / ‘Opportunity to break ice’: Hurriyat asks India, Pak to start talks in Samarkand

‘Opportunity to break ice’: Hurriyat asks India, Pak to start talks in Samarkand

india news
Published on Sep 14, 2022 07:29 PM IST

The Hurriyat Conference also sought the release of political prisoners including chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq “who is under house detention since August 2019”

The Hurriyat Conference said the SCO summit was an opportunity for the two prime ministers to break the ice in their relationship . (AFP File)
The Hurriyat Conference said the SCO summit was an opportunity for the two prime ministers to break the ice in their relationship . (AFP File)
ByHT Correspondent

The Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat Conference on Wednesday asked prime ministers of India and Pakistan to hold an icebreaker meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif will be in Samarkand for the September 15-16 summit in Uzbekistan.

The Hurriyat Conference said this was an opportunity for a thaw in relations between the two neighbours.

“As Indian and Pakistani prime ministers will be in Samarkand to participate in a two-day summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), it is an opportunity to break the ice in their relationship and talk to each other and move forward in resolving their differences including the settlement of the Kashmir conflict,” the separatist grouping said in a statement.

PM Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with the presidents of Uzbekistan, Russia and Iran on the margins of the summit but there has been no word from New Delhi on meeting PM Sharif. People familiar with the matter have, however, indicated that PM Modi’s schedule was packed.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office has ruled out a bilateral meeting between Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif.

The two countries have not had any structured dialogue since the 2008 Mumbai attacks by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba. Pakistan snapped virtually all ties and downgraded diplomatic relations after India scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019. India has maintained that the changes in Kashmir were an internal matter while linking any engagement with Pakistan to credible and sustained action against terror groups operating from Pakistani soil.

The Hurriyat Conference claimed that the situation on the ground was “volatile though appearing to be calm: due to extreme sway of power on people”. “It cannot be sustained for long. The Kashmir conflict has to be addressed and dialogue among stakeholders is the best bet to a peaceful resolution,” it said.

The conglomerate also sought the release of chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who is under house detention since August 2019.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out