Opposition's Yashwant Sinha congratulates Droupadi Murmu on her presidential win

Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha conceded defeat and congratulated NDA's Droupadi Murmu on crossing the halfway mark in the presidential election, the results for which are being announced on Thursday. Soon after the third round of counting concluded, giving clear victory to Murmu, Sinha took Twitter to congratulate her.

"I join my fellow citizens in congratulating Smt Droupadi Murmu on her victory in the Presidential Election 2022," he wrote on Twitter. "India hopes that as the 15th President of the Republic she functions as the Custodian of the Constitution without fear or favour," the 84-year-old leader added.

In a statement, posted on Twitter, he also thanked the leaders of opposition for nominating him for the post. "I also thank all members of the Electoral College who voted for me. I accepted the offer of Opposition parties solely guided by the philosophy of Karma Yoga preached by Lord Krishna in the Bhagavad Gita - 'Do your duty without expectation of the fruits thereof'," Sinha said.

With this win, Murmu has become the first tribal woman president and the second-ever woman to hold the position. She will be formally sworn in as the president on Monday.

An official announcement on her win is expected after all votes are counted but she has already got 5,77,777 votes, which is more than the halfway mark of the total valid votes cast in the election on July 18.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party president JP Nadda visited Murmu's residence in Delhi to congratulate her on the victory.

Soon after, he also took to Twitter and wrote a congratulatory message. “Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has been an outstanding MLA and Minister. She had an excellent tenure as Jharkhand Governor. I am certain she will be an outstanding President who will lead from the front and strengthen India's development journey,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

