Opposition demands debate on PNB fraud in Lok Sabha on Tuesday

Major opposition parties on Monday demanded a debate on the issue of ‘bank fraud’ in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday and told the government that other matters should be discussed only after that.

At the meeting of the Lok Sabha’s business advisory committee chaired by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, representatives of the Congress, Trinamool Congress and the BJD insisted that the debate on ‘banking fraud’ should be taken up at 12 noon on Tuesday for four hours and other issues should come up for discussion after the debate.

An opposition party member, who was present at the meeting, said Parliamentary Affairs minister Ananth Kumar made it clear that the government was open to discussing all issues, but there was no word on whether the debate on banking scam would take place on Tuesday after the Question Hour.

The proceedings of the Lok Sabha on Monday saw frequent disruptions as opposition parties raised the issue of the PNB fraud. The House was later adjourned for the day.

Meanwhile, the business advisory committee has allocated four hours each to discuss budgetary proposals of farmers and agriculture, roads and highways, youth affairs and sports and social justice. Five hours have been allocated to railways and health, another member present at the meeting said.