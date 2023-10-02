‘Opposition dividing society on caste lines’, says PM Modi as Bihar reveals caste census findings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the opposition of dividing the society on caste lines, the day Bihar government released its caste census survey report. Addressing a rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, Modi said."The people of the country had given those opposing development 60 years. 60 years is not a less time. If in nine years all this development & progress can happen in the country, a lot could have happened in 60 years". “Even they had a chance & it is their failure that they could not do it. Even then they used to play with the feelings of the poor & they are doing it even now. Even then they used to divide the country on the basis of caste & even now they are doing the same”, he said. ALSO READ: BJP leaders say caste survey won’t affect party’s electoral policiesAlthough the prime minister did not mention the caste survey, but his remarks are being seen as an indirect jibe at the Bihar government run by ‘INDIA’ bloc allies Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress. The findings of the report revealed that the OBCs and EBCs constitute a whopping 63 per cent of the state’s total population. The Congress has promised a caste-based census in the country if voted to power at the Centre.Continuing his attack on the opposition, Modi said,"When the entire world is praising the country and sees their future in India, there are those who indulge in politics and are unable to see anything except their chair...they do not like India being praised the world over. These anti-development people are trying to prove that nothing has happened in the nation and they have pain in their stomach (over India's praise)". “They are averse to development taking place in the country. They are haters of development,” the prime minister added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the foundation stone laying ceremony and dedicating various development projects worth around ₹ 19,260 cr to the nation , in Gwalior on Monday. (ANI)

