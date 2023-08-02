Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Opposition leaders meet President Murmu to discuss Manipur issue

Opposition leaders meet President Murmu to discuss Manipur issue

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Aug 02, 2023 12:18 PM IST

MPs of the opposition INDIA allaince who visited Manipur on July 29-30 are part of the opposition delegation meeting the President.

Opposition leaders on Wednesday met President Droupadi Murmu here to seek her intervention on the Manipur issue.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had sought time from President Murmu on behalf of the opposition parties.

The opposition parties are seeking the President's intervention in the matter, claiming that violence in the BJP-ruled northeastern state is continuing unabated.

Some MPs of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) who visited Manipur on July 29-30 are part of the opposition delegation meeting the President.

The opposition is demanding a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi followed by a discussion under Rule 267 after suspending all other House business, while the ruling dispensation wants a short-duration discussion on Manipur which will be replied to by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

