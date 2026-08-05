'Opposition is anti-Lord Ram': Kiren Rijiju attacks Congress, SP over Ram Temple donation row protest

Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday accused the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Communist Party of India (CPI) of being "anti-Lord Ram". The BJP MP alleged that the Opposition consistently opposed Lord Ram and the construction of the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju speaks in the Lok Sabha. (Sansad TV)

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His remarks came amid continued Opposition protests in Parliament over the alleged donation theft at the Ram Temple and other issues, which led to repeated disruptions in the Lok Sabha. Track the Parliament session live here

Rijiju accuses Opposition of insulting Lord Ram

Addressing the House, Rijiju alleged that the Opposition had earlier protested against the construction of the Ram Temple and was now repeating the same stand. "Congress, CPI, and SP are anti-Lord Ram. They have always taken an anti-Lord Ram stand. They always opposed the existence of Lord Ram," Rijiju said.

"When the Ram Mandir was being built, they wore black bands to protest it. But the drama they have enacted here inside the Parliament complex has left us deeply saddened," he added, as per news agency ANI. The minister demanded an apology from the Opposition parties, saying they had insulted Lord Ram.

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"I want Congress, SP, and CPI to apologise to the country and also tender an apology for the insult to Lord Ram," Rijiju said.

The remarks came as Opposition MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi, continued their protest over the theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, police action against student protesters on July 20 and other issues.

Rijiju meets Rahul Gandhi

Later in the day, Rijiju also held a nearly 50-minute meeting with Rahul Gandhi in Parliament in an effort to break the ongoing deadlock in the monsoon session. Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Gaurav Gogoi and KC Venugopal also attended the meeting.

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Rijiju reportedly sought the Congress' views on the proposed Delimitation Bill and discussed the possible reintroduction of the Delimitation and Women's Reservation Bills. Congress did not commit to supporting the government's legislative agenda, reported ANI.

Gandhi maintained that a statement by Union home minister Amit Shah on the police action against students protesting the NEET paper leak and a discussion on the alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement were non-negotiable conditions for the smooth functioning of the House.

The meeting was the second interaction between Rijiju and Gandhi in the past 10 days as the government continues efforts to end the parliamentary impasse.

Akhilesh Yadav targets BJP over donation theft

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Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav intensified his attack on the BJP over the alleged donation theft and accused the ruling party of shielding the real culprits.

"Those who have stolen 'Ram Dhan' will not be allowed to win this time by Lord Shri Ram. They are going to be punished for their grave sin," Yadav said.

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He alleged that junior employees had been arrested while influential people involved in the alleged theft were being protected. Yadav also criticised BJP leaders for asking SP workers to produce receipts of donations made to the Ram Temple, saying such demands were against Hindu traditions.

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The Lok Sabha was adjourned multiple times during the day amid sloganeering by Opposition members. Speaker Om Birla appealed to MPs to allow Question Hour to function, saying repeated disruptions were lowering the dignity of the House.