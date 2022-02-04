Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Row over NEET Bill: Opposition MPs stage walkout from Rajya Sabha
india news

Row over NEET Bill: Opposition MPs stage walkout from Rajya Sabha

The Tamil Nadu state assembly in September passed a bill to scrap the NEET, enabling admissions to MBBS and BDS based on Class 12 marks after an aspirant died by suicide a day before his third attempt to clear the exam
The Rajya Sabha. (PTI)
Updated on Feb 04, 2022 02:52 PM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

NEW DELHI: Lawmakers from Opposition parties, including Congress, Trinamool Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha on Friday in protest against Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi’s move to return the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Exemption Bill. They demanded a roll-back of the decision.

The Tamil Nadu assembly in September passed the bill to scrap the NEET, enabling admissions to MBBS and BDS based on class 12 marks after an aspirant died by suicide a day before his third attempt to clear the exam.

Ravi returned the bill on Thursday, saying the bill is against the interests of students from poor and rural backgrounds.

DMK member of Parliament Trichy Siva said Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin met Ravi twice and urged him to send the bill to the Central government. “But he did not. He acted against the federal spirit.”

DMK leaders insisted on discussing the issue but Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu refused to let the discussion on the matter.

RELATED STORIES

On Thursday, a similar walkout was staged in the Lok Sabha amid slogans against Ravi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Winter Olympic
Lok Sabha today
Basant Panchami 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP