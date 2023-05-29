'Opposition misused them': Yogeshwar Dutt on scuffle between police, wrestlers

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BySreelakshmi B
May 29, 2023 04:39 PM IST

Dutt's statement comes in the backdrop of the Delhi police's detention of the wrestlers on Sunday.

Speaking about the scuffle between Delhi police and wrestlers at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, former wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt said, "opposition parties misused the wrestlers and tried to tarnish the image of the country. Wrestlers' demand was to register an FIR and it has been registered and police are investigating the matter."

Former wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt

Dutt's statement comes in the backdrop of the Delhi police's detention of the wrestlers on Sunday. Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and others were kept in detention by the police for 10 hours and released later in the day.

The female wrestlers had announced a ‘Mahila Mahapanchayat’ in front of the new Parliament as part of their protest. The grapplers breached the cordon laid by the police and moved towards the new parliament building. Immediately after, they were pushed into buses and taken to different locations.

Bajrang Punia on wrestlers' detention

Punia said that it was unfortunate that Wrestling Federation chief (WFI) Brij Bhushan Singh, who allegedly sexually harassed female wrestlers was present during the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

“It is unfortunate for our country that the new Parliament building was being inaugurated and an accused was present,” Punia stated.

Opposition on detention

The opposition slammed the Centre over the incident. The “arrogant king is crushing the voice of the people,” Rahul Gandhi said whereas Mamata Banerjee hit out, "shameful our champions are treated in this manner”.

(With inputs from agencies)

