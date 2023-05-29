BREAKING: PM Modi to flag off Assam's first Vande Bharat Express today
May 29, 2023 08:00 AM IST
7 killed, 6 injured in road accident in Assam's Guwahati
The deceased are students of Assam Engineering College, Guwahati. Three of the injured are also students of the same college. The 10 students were travelling in a SUV which hit a divider around 1:00 am on Monday and hit another vehicle. The passengers of the other vehicle (a Bolero) have also sustained injuries. The condition of all 6 injured are state to be critical.
May 29, 2023 07:56 AM IST
PM Modi to flag off Assam's first Vande Bharat Express today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Assam's first Vande Bharat Express on Monday as a part of the move by Indian Railways to avail joy of travelling for the people of northeast, a government official said on Sunday.
May 29, 2023 07:17 AM IST
UN chief congratulates Erdogan on Turkey reelection: spokesman
UN chief Antonio Guterres congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his reelection, the secretary-general's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement Sunday.
"He looks forward to further strengthening the cooperation between Turkiye and the United Nations," Dujarric added, using an alternate spelling for Turkey.
May 29, 2023 07:08 AM IST
BSF shoots down Pakistani drone carrying narcotics in Amritsar
Border Security Forces (BSF) on Sunday shot down a drone and arrested a smuggler with 3.2 kg of drugs near the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab, a senior official said.