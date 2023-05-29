Home / India News / BREAKING: PM Modi to flag off Assam's first Vande Bharat Express today
Live

BREAKING: PM Modi to flag off Assam's first Vande Bharat Express today

india news
Updated on May 29, 2023 08:00 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 29, 2023 08:00 AM IST

    7 killed, 6 injured in road accident in Assam's Guwahati

    The deceased are students of Assam Engineering College, Guwahati. Three of the injured are also students of the same college. The 10 students were travelling in a SUV which hit a divider around 1:00 am on Monday and hit another vehicle. The passengers of the other vehicle (a Bolero) have also sustained injuries. The condition of all 6 injured are state to be critical.

  • May 29, 2023 07:56 AM IST

    PM Modi to flag off Assam's first Vande Bharat Express today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Assam's first Vande Bharat Express on Monday as a part of the move by Indian Railways to avail joy of travelling for the people of northeast, a government official said on Sunday.

  • May 29, 2023 07:17 AM IST

    UN chief congratulates Erdogan on Turkey reelection: spokesman

    UN chief Antonio Guterres congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his reelection, the secretary-general's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement Sunday.

    "He looks forward to further strengthening the cooperation between Turkiye and the United Nations," Dujarric added, using an alternate spelling for Turkey.

  • May 29, 2023 07:08 AM IST

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone carrying narcotics in Amritsar

    Border Security Forces (BSF) on Sunday shot down a drone and arrested a smuggler with 3.2 kg of drugs near the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab, a senior official said.

Topics
breaking news

AAP leader posts screenshot of mobile app 'used to edit’ Vinesh Phogat’s image

india news
Updated on May 29, 2023 08:09 AM IST

Bajrang Punia earlier warned against posting a morphed photograph of fellow protesting grapplers Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat.

Saurabh Bharadwaj shared a screen-recorded video in which he demonstrated the process of editing a photo using a popular mobile app.
ByAniruddha Dhar

LIVE: PM Modi to flag off Assam's first Vande Bharat Express today

india news
Updated on May 29, 2023 08:00 AM IST

ByHT News Desk

9 years of Modi govt: BJP's press briefings led by ministers across India today

india news
Published on May 29, 2023 06:55 AM IST

9 years of Modi govt: BJP will also hold a special public relations campaign (Vishesh Jansampark Abhiyan) from May 30 to June 30.

PM Modi with BJP National President JP Nadda and others dignitaries during 'Mukhyamantri Parishad' meeting, at BJP headquarters. (PTI)
ANI |

‘Detained for 10 hours’ by Delhi cops, wrestler Bajrang Punia's ‘no point’ reply

india news
Updated on May 29, 2023 06:28 AM IST

Bajrang Punia said it was unfortunate that WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh was present during the new Parliament building inauguration on Sunday.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia being stopped during the protest march from Jantar Mantar to new Parliament House.(ANI)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Wrestlers’ arrest shows Sengol bent on inaugural day: TN CM

india news
Updated on May 29, 2023 12:37 AM IST

The DMK-led secular progressive alliance in Tamil Nadu is among the 19 parties across India that boycotted the new Parliament building’s inauguration

Indian wrestlers Sangeeta Phogat (L), and Vinesh Phogat (C) during a protest , in New Delhi. (AFP)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai

Tax officials to monitor large, unaccounted deposits of 2,000 notes

india news
Updated on May 29, 2023 05:30 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India has allowed the exchange of ₹2,000 banknotes into smaller denominations up to ₹20,000 per transaction.

An employee checks <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 currency notes given by customers at a petrol pump in Gurugram. (PTI)
ByRajeev Jayaswal

Eyeing 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Opposition likely to meet in Patna on June 12

india news
Updated on May 29, 2023 07:15 AM IST

The grand alliance leaders familiar with development said more than 18 like-minded Opposition parties will attend the Patna meeting.

Nitish Kumar has been negotiating with different political parties ever since he severed ties with the BJP in August last year
ByVijay Swaroop

Raids on TN min: I-T dept terms attack on officials ‘deliberate’

india news
Updated on May 29, 2023 12:34 AM IST

The raids against minister Senthil Balaji have been ongoing for three consecutive days, with searches taking place in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Karur districts.

Director of Income Tax Sivasankaran said the attack on the officials during raids related to Senthil Balaji was a “deliberate” act. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai

PM Modi praises VD Savarkar, dedicates new Parliament to nation on Mann Ki Baat

india news
Updated on May 29, 2023 06:35 AM IST

PM Modi on Sunday hailed Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, saying his personality exuded strength and his fearless nature could not tolerate slavery.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi:

Fresh violence in Manipur kills 5, including cop, injures 12

india news
Updated on May 29, 2023 04:40 AM IST

The development came on a day when the Manipur government said that at least 40 Kuki armed militants have been killed by security forces in the last four days.

Indian Army jawans repaired the Wainem Bridge after unidentified miscreants damaged and dislocated its three panels. (ANI)
ByUtpal Parashar, Tanmay Chatterjee

'PM symbol of Parliament's trust': President Murmu on new building inauguration

india news
Updated on May 29, 2023 07:05 AM IST

President Murmu expressed satisfaction that the inauguration was done by PM Modi, even as a clutch of opposition parties skipped the ceremony.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed satisfaction that the Parliament inauguration was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

52% of cultivated land has access to irrigation for first time: Niti Aayog

india news
Updated on May 29, 2023 06:26 AM IST

In 2022-23, of the 141 million hectares of gross sown area in the country, nearly 73 million hectares, or 52%, had irrigation access.

The increase in irrigation cover, especially in dryland agricultural zones of states, such as Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, will help mitigate the increasing impacts of drier summers and patchy monsoons that are partly linked to the climate crisis, analysts say. (File photo for representation)
ByZia Haq

‘Modi snatched right from President’: Opposition slams Parliament inauguration

india news
Updated on May 29, 2023 04:37 AM IST

The Congress was among 22 parties that boycotted the opening of the new Parliament, arguing that President Murmu should have presided over the inauguration.

The new Parliament building was inaugurated on Sunday. (AFP)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

‘Amrit Mahotsav gift’: PM Modi as Parliament gets new address

india news
Updated on May 29, 2023 04:04 AM IST

The ceremony was boycotted by 22 opposition parties who had demanded that the President, rather than the Prime Minister, should have presided over the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks after the inauguration of the new Parliament building in New Delhi on Sunday. (AP)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

PM Modi felicitates 11 workers who built new Parliament building, gifts shawls

india news
Updated on May 29, 2023 04:26 AM IST

The Prime Minister also interacted with the workers, who for nearly three years built the sprawling complex, spread over 64,500 square metres.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitates workers in New Delhi on Sunday. (PIB)
BySaptarshi Das, New Delhi
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 29, 2023
