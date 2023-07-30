Opposition in Manipur LIVE updates: Leaders to meet governor Anusuiya Uikey today
Opposition in Manipur LIVE: 21 MPs from the opposition alliance are on a two-day visit to violence hit Manipur since Saturday.
A delegation of 21 MPs from the opposition alliance – Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) – is on a two-day visit to violence-hit Manipur beginning Saturday to assess the ground situation. On day one, the MPs met victims of the clashes in Imphal, Moirang in Bishnupur district and Churachandpur relief camps. On Sunday, the delegation is scheduled to meet the state governor Anusuiya Uikey.
At a press conference, the Opposition slammed the Centre over the crisis, which has engulfed the state since May 3 and said, “We have come to Manipur to understand the expectations of the people and we will reflect that in Parliament.”
The Opposition bloc called for a peaceful solution however, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party termed the visit drama. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "…We have always said that if the Prime Minister wants to lead an all-party delegation, we would be happy to be a part of it. In the end, we want peace to be established.” His colleague Adhir Chowdhury reiterated that the Opposition was not trying to do any politics over the issue."
However, Union minister Anurag Thakur alleged the visit a "mere show-off". The senior BJP leader alleged that when Manipur used to burn under previous governments, the Opposition did not care about the northeastern state then. "When Manipur used to remain shut for months, they had not spoken a word," he said.
- Sun, 30 Jul 2023 08:43 AM
Protest against Manipur incident turns violent in Maharashtra
At least 10 police personnel were injured in stone-pelting after a protest march against the May 4 incident of sexual assault on two women in Manipur turned violent at Satana town in Maharashtra's Nashik district, PTI reported.
- Sun, 30 Jul 2023 08:20 AM
'Visited Manipur to understand people's expectations': Opposition
Addressing a press conference, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "I.N.D.I.A. alliance is the only delegation which is continuously visited Manipur…We have always said that if the Prime Minister wants to lead an all-party delegation, we would be happy to be a part of it. In the end, we want peace to be established.” “Political parties from West Bengal, Jharkhand, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu want to have a dialogue with the people and we want their concerns to be presented in Parliament,” he added. “We have visited a total of four relief camps, two in Churachandpur, one in Imphal and one in Moirang. Everyone wants peace and everyone wants to build their lives. We will meet with our second team and share our experiences and tomorrow we will meet the Governor. We have come to Manipur to understand the expectations of the people and we will reflect that in Parliament,” he said.
- Sun, 30 Jul 2023 07:38 AM
Uddhav Thackeray slams Centre, Manipur govt
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday lashed out at the Centre as well as the Manipur government over the May 3 incident and asked whether those in power in Delhi had become "Dhritarashtra" of the Mahabharata as they failed to act when women were being humiliated.