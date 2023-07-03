Next opposition meeting to be held on July 17-18 in Bengaluru, announces Congress

The joint meeting of Opposition parties will be held on July 17-18 in Karnataka's Bengaluru ahead of Parliament's monsoon session, announced Congress on Monday.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other dignitaries during a press briefing. (ANI)

While announcing the new dates, party's general secretary KC Venugopal tweeted, "After a hugely successful All-Opposition meeting in Patna, we will be holding the next meeting in Bengaluru on 17 and 18 July, 2023. We are steadfast in our unwavering resolve to defeat the fascist and undemocratic forces and present a bold vision to take the country forward."

Earlier, the meeting was scheduled to held on 13-14 July in Bengaluru, but was postponed. Before that, it was supposed to take place in Shimla. However, on June 29, Sharad Pawar said that the venue had been shifted to Bengaluru. The new date comes a day after NCP's Ajit Pawar turned rebel and joined the Shinde-BJP led Maharashtra government.

Meanwhile, the monsoon session of Parliament also comes at a time when PM Modi made a strong pitch for a Uniform Civil Code and amid moves to step up consultations on the issue.

The previous meeting was held in Bihar's Patna on June 23 which was hosted by state chief minister Nitish Kumar.

While addressing a press meet, Kumar said that all the leaders have agreed to fight unitedly against current regime in the Centre. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge further informed that the next meeting will finalise the modalities of the front. This comes despite differences between AAP and the Congress during the meeting, where the former made it clear that it would be “very difficult” for it to be part of an alliance until the Grand Old Party denounced the Centre’s ordinance in Delhi.