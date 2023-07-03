Home / India News / Owaisi's dig at Opposition unity after NCP split: ‘Praful Patel was in Patna’

ByHT News Desk
Jul 03, 2023 07:41 AM IST

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi trained his guns at the Congress party after prominent NCP leaders joined hands with the BJP in Maharashtra.

All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday attacked the opposition parties over the latest political development in Maharashtra, saying Congress distributes certificates of secularism despite senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel aligning with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) days after attending the opposition leaders' meeting in Patna. Addressing a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan, Owaisi said the opposition parties are crying foul over the NCP's split, and asked whether “buying” four AIMIM MLAs in Bihar was right.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi. ( File Photo / Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
“Opposition meeting was held in Patna and Praful Patel, whom Sharad Pawar had brought to the meeting, joined BJP (-led government) today. Despite this, Congress distributes certificates of secularism. Congress can take a look in the mirror and see how they have cheated,” Owaisi said.

“Today every opposition party leader is crying (foul) in the media that the BJP broke the NCP. If 40 MLAs left today then it is wrong and if you bought our 4 MLAs in Bihar then it was right?” Owaisi asked rhetorically.

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan slammed Ajit Pawar for joining the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and said that the NCP has become the BJP's B team in Maharashtra. Waris Pathan said that "BJP is a washing machine" and whoever gets into it gets a clean chit from all his wrongdoing.

“Ajit (Pawar) again went to Fadnavis. Along with him, 30 MLAs went with him. They can do anything for power. The NCP has become the BJP's B team in Maharashtra. Maybe he (Sharad Pawar) also wanted the same... The BJP is a washing machine. What will happen to the 70,000 crore scam? PM Modi said to his party workers two days ago that the NCP is the most corrupt party. The people of Maharashtra are watching,” said AIMIM National Spokesperson Waris Pathan.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as Maharashtra deputy chief minister on Sunday afternoon. Eight other party legislators also joined the National Democratic Alliance government in the state.

