Opposition practising intellectual dishonesty, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: The Opposition in India is practising “intellectual dishonesty”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an interview to Open magazine, in the context of opposition parties campaigning against the three farm laws enacted by the Centre last year.

“There are political parties which will grandiosely make promises before elections, even put them in their manifestos,” Modi said. “When the time comes to deliver on the same promises, these same parties and people do a complete U-turn.’’

“If you look at those who are opposing the pro-farmer reforms today, you will see the real meaning of intellectual dishonesty and rajneetik dhokhadhadi (political deceit),” the Prime Minister said.

Modi also discussed a range of issues, including the criticism of his policies, the trade-off between pro-business and pro-poor measures, and his government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The interview comes soon after the Bharat Bandh on Monday by farmers’ collective Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) that marked the first anniversary of the enactment of the farm laws that the group opposes. Several political parties, including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and others, had voiced support for the nationwide strike, and some of them have campaigned against the farm laws.

“These were the same people who wrote letters to chief ministers, asking them to do the exact same thing that our government has done,” Modi said. “Yet, just because some other political party is enacting the same reforms, they have made a complete U-turn, and in a brazen display of intellectual dishonesty, completely disregard what will benefit the farmers and only seek what they think will benefit them politically.”

“You can see the same rajneetik dhokhadhadi when it comes to Aadhaar, GST, farm laws and even crucial matters such as arming our security forces. Promise something and make arguments for it but oppose the same thing later without any moral fibre,” he said.

While addressing the opposition to the Central Vista development, Modi asked, “Don’t you think political parties were making a mockery of themselves when their members spoke about the need for a new Parliament, previous speakers said that a new parliament was needed? But if someone tries to do it, they oppose it by making some excuses, how correct is this?”

The Prime Minister also discussed his view of the criticism that he and his policies have received over the course of his leadership. “For my own healthy development, I attach a big importance to criticism. I, with an honest mind, respect critics a lot. But, unfortunately, the number of critics is very few. Mostly, people only level allegations … for criticism, one has to do a lot of hard work, research and, in today’s fast-paced world, maybe people don’t have time. So sometimes, I miss critics.”

He also dismissed the perceived trade-off between pro-poor and pro-business policies. “The poor need one type of opportunity and wealth creators need another type of opportunity. Why are pro-poor and pro-business mutually exclusive categories? Why should we divide policies into one or the other of these buckets?” He asked. “According to me, policymaking should be pro-people. By creating these artificial categories, you are missing out on interdependence in society. Business and people are not working with opposing objectives.”

While criticising the Congress governments before him, Modi said, “All governments formed in our country were fundamentally formed under the leadership of a person from Congress gotra. And that is why, for each of them, there was no difference between their political thought process and economic thought process. Atalji was given an opportunity by people but he didn’t have a full majority, it was a coalition government. I am fortunate that this is the first non-Congress government that was given a full majority by the people. This means that the people of this country voted for complete change.”

Touching on India’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, Modi said, “The biggest lesson from the Covid-19 fight is that India has an unparalleled ability to unite and a tremendous capacity to deliver when a need arises.”

In response to criticism of his government’s response to the pandemic, he said, “Covid-19 was a global scourge with all countries equally affected. In this scenario, India has done better than its peers and many developed countries, notwithstanding such negative campaigns. I have trust in our people and they have set an example for the world.”