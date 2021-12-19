Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Opposition raises concerns over parts of two bills, wants detailed review
india news

Opposition raises concerns over parts of two bills, wants detailed review

The legislations are pertaining to increasing the minimum age of marriage from 18 to 21 years for women and amendments to the Biological diversity bill.
Proceedings of Rajya Sabha adjourned amid uproar in the House by Opposition MPs during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on December 17. (ANI)
Updated on Dec 20, 2021 04:50 AM IST
BySaubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi

Opposition parties want detailed review of two legislations, pertaining to increasing the minimum age of marriage from 18 to 21 years for women and amendments to the Biological diversity bill, as they have reservations about some parts of the proposed bills.

A senior Congress leader told HT on condition of anonymity that the bill that intends to increase the minimum legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years “needs to be read very carefully”. The proposed bill was cleared by the Union cabinet last week, but is yet to be introduced in Parliament in the ongoing winter session, which only has four days remaining.

The Congress leader also termed the bill as “potentially divisive” and aimed at “electoral benefits” after reports emerged that many Muslim organisations in Kerala have criticised the Union government’s move, which the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) has welcomed.

“We will definitely ask the bill to be sent to a parliamentary committee for in-depth scrutiny,” said the leader, an Opposition strategist.

RELATED STORIES

The bill that aims to bring uniformity in the marriageable age of men and women may contain amendments to faith-based personal laws dealing with marriage and inheritance.

Muslim League leader ET Mohammad Basheer on Friday introduced an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, saying the decision was against the Muslim personal law and that it was another step towards introducing a uniform civil code in the country.

“We will oppose this. The government is trying to implement the Sangh Parivar’s favourite agenda of uniform civil code. The Muslim personal law board clearly defines marriage, divorce and right to property. These issues relate to our faith,” Basheer had said.

Speaking about the Biodiversity bill that would be sent to a select panel, at least two other Opposition leaders maintained that the bill was brought without any consultation with stakeholders— a usual practice before bringing bills related to environment— and pointed out that “there is no provision in the bill to protect or increase the stake of local communities in sustainable use and conservation of biodiversity”.

The Opposition finds the bill to cater benefits to the Ayush industry, but without any provision to enhance the protection of biodiversity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
congress
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP