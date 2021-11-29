Opposition to discuss future course of action tomorrow over suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs

Condemning the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha members, the Opposition parties on Monday said their floor leaders will meet tomorrow to deliberate on the future course of action to resist the government’s “authoritarian decision”. In a joint statement, the leaders of Opposition termed the suspension of lawmakers “unwarranted and undemocratic” and in “violation of all the Rules of Procedure of Rajya Sabha”.

The government had moved a motion to suspend 12 Rajya Sabha members over the alleged abuse of rules of the House during the last session of the Parliament. The Rajya Sabha, on the first day of the Winter Session, adopted the motion suspending 12 of its members for the rest of the session.

The Opposition parties stated that the motion moved by the government was “unprecedented and violated the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Council of States.”

“The floor leader of Opposition parties of Rajya Sabha will meet tomorrow to deliberate on the future course of action to resist the authoritarian decision of the Government and defend Parliamentary democracy,” the statement read.

As many as 14 Opposition parties including Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have signed the statement. Trinamool Congress has not associated itself with the joint statement.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that the “autocratic” government has taken this step to create fear among the lawmakers, adding that the action should have been taken in the last session when the incident occurred.

“If voices of those who raise voices for others are suppressed, it's like strangulating the democracy. We condemn it, all parties condemn it,” news agency ANI quoted the senior Congress leader as saying.

The Rajya Sabha MPs who have been suspended for the rest of the Winter Session are Elamaram Kareem of CPM, Congress's Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, CPI's Binoy Viswam, TMC's Dola Sen, Shanta Chhetri, and Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai.

