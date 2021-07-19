Opposition turns down offer of separate briefing on Covid by PM Modi

Several opposition parties, including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the Samajwadi Party, rejected the central government’s offer of an exclusive meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament complex to brief the floor leaders on India’s Covid-19 management, and asserted that the issue deserved a debate in the House.

“MPs do not want fancy PowerPoint presentations on #COVID19 from the PM or this Government in some conference room. #Parliament is in session. Come to the FLOOR OF THE HOUSE,” TMC’s Rajya Sabha leader Derek O Brien tweeted, indicating rejection of the offer.

Management of the Covid-19 pandemic and India’s vaccination strategy have been at the centre of a raging debate between the Narendra Modi-led government and the Opposition, with the latter calling the vaccination policy “faulty” and its distribution plan “opaque”. The Opposition has also accused the central government of not sending enough doses to non-BJP governed states. The government managers, however, rejected the charges and hailed the domestically produced vaccines as major achievements.

A senior Opposition leader, who did not wish to be named, said, “Any briefing on the Covid management would affect the prospects of a full debate. The Parliament is meeting after the second wave. It must debate the issue.”