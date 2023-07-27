Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Opposition's INDIA bloc to meet for third time on August 25-26 in Mumbai

Opposition's INDIA bloc to meet for third time on August 25-26 in Mumbai

ByHT News Desk
Jul 27, 2023 09:03 PM IST

Opposition's INDIA bloc will meet for third time on August 25-26 in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Opposition's INDIA bloc, consisting of 26 non-BJP parties, are slated to hold their third meeting in Mumbai, Maharashtra on August 25-26. The announcement comes days after the second such high profile meeting was held in Karnataka's Bengaluru in mid-July.

Bengaluru, July 18 (ANI): Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attend the second day of the joint Opposition meeting, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)

These meetings are aimed at building Opposition unity and deciding strategy to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

This is a developing story. More details will be updated soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP