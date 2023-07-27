Opposition's INDIA bloc to meet for third time on August 25-26 in Mumbai
Opposition's INDIA bloc, consisting of 26 non-BJP parties, are slated to hold their third meeting in Mumbai, Maharashtra on August 25-26. The announcement comes days after the second such high profile meeting was held in Karnataka's Bengaluru in mid-July.
These meetings are aimed at building Opposition unity and deciding strategy to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
This is a developing story. More details will be updated soon.
