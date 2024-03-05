 Orchestra dancer from Chhattisgarh gang-raped in Jharkhand's Palamu; two held | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Orchestra dancer from Chhattisgarh drugged, gang-raped in Jharkhand's Palamu; two held

Orchestra dancer from Chhattisgarh drugged, gang-raped in Jharkhand's Palamu; two held

ANI |
Mar 05, 2024 01:28 PM IST

The woman was gang-raped by three men, all known to the survivor, in Palamu district on Saturday night in a car.

A 21-year-old member of an orchestra troupe from Chhattisgarh was allegedly gang-raped by her co-artistes in Jharkhand's Palamu district, according to the police.

The woman was gang-raped by three men, all known to the survivor, in Palamu district on Saturday night, a police officer said.

The incident came to light on Sunday when the survivor filed an FIR with the police, accusing the trio of committing the crime.

Police said two of the culprits were arrested, while a hunt is on for the third.

"A gang rape case was registered by an orchestra dancer in the Bishrampur area of Palamu district yesterday. Two of the three accused have been arrested. The 21-year-old victim is a resident of Chhattisgarh. Accused persons and victim are known to each other and work together in the same orchestra group," the police said.

"Efforts are in to arrest the third accused," Palamu Police added.

Last week, the Spanish national was raped by seven people in Dumka while she was on a tour of the country with her husband.

Based on the statement, police have registered a case under sections 328 and 376 (2) of the IPC.

Earlier, a foreign tourist was allegedly gang-raped in Dumka district, where she was spending the night with her husband in a tent, on Friday night. Three people have been arrested, while a manhunt is on for the remaining four accused.

