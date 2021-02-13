Order banning protest has been withdrawn, cops tell Delhi high court

The Delhi Police on Friday told the high court that it has recalled an earlier notification that prohibited conducting protests at various places in the national capital.

Justice Prathiba M Singh noted the submissions of advocate Gautam Narayan, representing the Delhi police, and asked them to decide within seven days on an application by a social activist seeking permission to conduct a protest at Jantar Mantar.

Advocate Narayan told the court that the earlier notifications issued by the Delhi government’s Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) brought to contain the spread of Covid-19 is no longer in force.

Narayan, however, said that other Sections like 144 CrPC might be in place for some areas in the city.

He said that the petitioner, Nirmal Gorana, can file a fresh application to the city police to seek permission on the protest.

Gorana, an activist fighting for the rights of bonded labour, had moved court challenging the decision of the Delhi police to deny him permission to protest to highlight the plight of the migrant workers.

