Home / India News / Ordinance against forcible religious conversions gets UP Governor’s nod: Official

According to it, a marriage will be declared “null and void” if the conversion of a woman is solely for that purpose, and those wishing to change their religion after marriage need to apply to the district magistrate.

india Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 11:39 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Lucknow
UP Governor Anandiben Patel
UP Governor Anandiben Patel(Dheeraj Dhawan / Hindustan Times)
         

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday gave assent to an ordinance against forcible or “dishonest” religious conversions, an official said.

The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020 has been promulgated with the approval of the Governor, the official said.

The state cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier this week approved the draft ordinance to curb forcible or “dishonest” religious conversions including those for the sake of marriage, which could land violators in jail for up to 10 years.

According to it, a marriage will be declared "null and void" if the conversion of a woman is solely for that purpose, and those wishing to change their religion after marriage need to apply to the district magistrate.

In recent weeks, BJP-run states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh have revealed plans to enact laws to counter alleged attempts to convert Hindu women to Islam in the guise of marriage, which party leaders often refer to as “love jihad”.

