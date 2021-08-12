Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Organic Manipur black rice exported to Europe for the first time

Chakhao is known for its aroma. It is normally cooked for community feasts and is also used to make Chakhao kheer
By Sobhapati Samom
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 05:59 PM IST
Manipur CM N Biren Singh when the shipment was being flagged off on Thursday, August 12. (Courtesy: Facebook)

For the first time, one metric tonne of organic Manipur black rice, popularly known as Chakhao, was exported to Europe from Imphal on Thursday.

Chakhao is known for its aroma. It is normally cooked for community feasts and is also used to make Chakhao kheer. This variety of rice got a Geographical Indication tag in May 2020. Chakhao has also been used by traditional medical practitioners and is sold at 100-120 a kilogram on an average in Imphal.

“For the first time, 1 MT of this highly nutritious rice variety was being exported...,” chief minister N Biren Singh said at an event to mark the export. He added organic ginger and pineapple are also being exported regularly by the Manipur Organic Mission Agency.

Singh also flagged off vehicles carrying quality seeds for distribution to villagers of different districts affected by the destruction of poppy plantations due to the government’s anti-drug campaign.

The seeds include cabbage, quinoa, and ginger. They are being provided to villagers of the state under the Alternative Seed Distribution Scheme by the Department of Horticulture and Soil Conservation.

