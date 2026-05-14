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‘Organised gang involved’: Delhi court sends five to 7-day custody in NEET paper leak case

The judge allowed CBI's plea seeking custodial interrogation of Yash Yadav, Mangilal Khatik, Vikash Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, and Shubham Madhukar Khairnar.

Updated on: May 14, 2026 09:43 pm IST
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A Delhi court on Thursday sent five accused in the alleged NEET paper leak case to seven-day police custody, saying the allegations revealed the role of an "organised gang" involved in leaking and circulating confidential examination papers for monetary gain.

An accused in the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak being produced before the CBI Court at Rouse Avenue Court, in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI Video Grab)

Special Judge Ajay Gupta allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation's plea seeking custodial interrogation of Yash Yadav, Mangilal Khatik, Vikash Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, and Shubham Madhukar Khairnar for seven days.

In an order, the court said, "There is a larger conspiracy angle present in this case and the investigation is at its very nascent stage and the custody of the accused persons has been sought in order to unearth the entire conspiracy as well as arrest all the active members of this organized paper leak gang and also for the recovery of all the relevant incriminating material."

The judge said the allegations reflected a wider conspiracy and custodial interrogation was necessary to ascertain the source of the leak and identify other persons involved.

The CBI alleged Yadav subsequently entered into a deal worth 10 lakh with accused Mangilal Khatik and the leaked material was distributed among candidates and others appearing in the examination.

Seeking custody, the agency argued that several incriminating chats had been deleted and mobile phones seized from the accused required forensic examination.

"Their custody is required to unearth the larger conspiracy and to identify the officials of NTA and other departments, who were involved in the leakage of NEET UG 2026 paper before the examination," SPP Singh submitted before the court.

Opposing the custody of all five accused, the defence counsel contended that the arrests were illegal and that documentary evidence had already been collected.

 
neet delhi court paper leak
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