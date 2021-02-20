Organisers of PFI event booked after minister takes offence to Ram Mandir remark
- PFI general secretary Anis Ahmed appealed to the people not to donate money for the temple at the rally.
Police in Karnataka's Mangaluru registered two cases against the organisers of a rally hours after Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai slammed a Popular Front of India (PFI) leader for making "anti-national" comments there on Wednesday asking people not to donate money for the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.
"[He] has spoken against the country, against the nation, against the Constitution. It is an anti-national speech; hate speech, which tried to create division among people of this country. Especially, he has talked about [ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's ideological fountainhead] RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh], which is one of the most patriotic organisations in the country," Bommai said.
PFI general secretary Anis Ahmed appealed to the people not to donate money for the temple at the rally. “This is not Ram Mandir. It is RSS Mandir. Not one penny of Muslims should be used for a single brick to build the RSS temple,” he said.
Bommai later told reporters that he has ordered the local police to “take cognisance” and “take action” against Ahmed.
Police said they have filed the two cases against 13 people including under the Indian Penal Code's sections related to unlawful assembly, disobedience to order by a public servant, and promotion of enmity.
Ahmed, who has not been named in the cases, said he has not received any information from the police about them.
Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the PFI was given permission only for a stage programme, considering the prevailing pandemic and the law and situation. "However, they took out a procession.... with over 300 uniformed cadres of their party. "
He said the cases have been registered for the violation of the pandemic guidelines and the speeches made during the event.
A second PFI leader, who did not want to be named, said the police action came hours after the minister made the statement and is an attempt to harass anyone opposing the government. “What is the crime saying do not contribute towards the construction of a temple. Even they know it. That is why some vague charges have been slapped against us. We will take required legal measures as and when required."
